Naran, Babusar top closed for tourists amid heavy snowfall

By Staff Report

NARAN: Authorities have temporarily closed popular tourist spots Naran and Babusar Top due to heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra issued an advisory urging tourists to avoid traveling to Naran, Babusar Top, and surrounding higher-altitude areas, citing the unsafe condition of roads that have been rendered slippery by the ongoing snowstorm.

“We advise all visitors to stay away from these areas, as the roads have become treacherous and pose significant risks to vehicles. Instead, tourists can explore safer locations like Shogran and Balakot, which remain accessible,” the DC stated.

Snowfall in Batakundi, Naran, and Babusar Top has severely impacted travel, with authorities reporting that Babusar Top is completely closed. Travelers attempting to continue beyond Batakundi have been turned back for their safety.

The district administration has urged tourists planning to visit northern regions to call the tourism department’s helpline (1422) to confirm the latest weather updates and road conditions before setting out.

With temperatures in the Naran Kaghan Valley plunging below freezing, Naran is closed to tourists for the winter season. The area remains open for visitors from March through early November, with the harsh winter conditions making travel unfeasible.

Emergency helplines are active to provide assistance and updates for those already en route or planning visits. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide further information as necessary.

