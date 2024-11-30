Former PFI chief Abubacker’s family fears for his life, demands bail

NEW DELHI: The family of 72-year-old Erappungal Abubacker, former chairman of Popular Front of India (PFI), has expressed grave concern over his deteriorating health in custody and fears for his life.

E Abubacker’s son Talal, while speaking to a local news outlet, expressed fear that his father may die in prison due to inadequate medical treatment. He drew comparisons to 84-year-old human rights activist Stan Swamy, who passed away in a Mumbai prison under similar conditions.

Erappungal Abubacker, who is suffering from multiple serious ailments, was arrested in September 2022 after the Modi regime launched a crackdown on the PFI, following the imposition of a ban on the Muslim organization. He was booked under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) along with other PFI leaders.

Talal said that his father was bed-ridden when arrested and remains in critical condition in jail. Another prisoner assists him with his daily chores.

“Activists like Stan Swamy were denied bail despite suffering from similar health issues. He died in custody. We fear my father may face the same fate,” Talal said.

Abubacker’s bail plea, filed on medical grounds, was rejected by the Delhi High Court in May. The Supreme Court is currently hearing his bail application and has sought a medical report on his condition from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Talal also highlighted the deteriorating health of another prisoner, AS Ismail, who is also suffering from severe illness. Ismail suffered a deadly stroke inside Tihar Central Jail, leaving his right side completely paralyzed. Despite urgent medical attention being required, Ismail was not given proper care and was moved out of the hospital without adequate treatment.