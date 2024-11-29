China willing to maintain high-level exchanges with Cambodia: Wang Yi

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with Cambodia and promote regional peace and stability.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian deputy prime minister and foreign minister as well as chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party, in Beijing.

Wang said that the friendship between China and Cambodia has withstood the test of international changes, and under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, the ironclad friendship between the two countries has entered a new stage.

Wang added China is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with Cambodia, promote the construction of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, enhance high-level strategic coordination to address risks and challenges, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of both countries, and promote regional peace and stability.

Prak Sokhonn said that Cambodia is firmly committed to a friendly policy toward China and is willing to enhance political mutual trust, promote practical cooperation, strengthen diplomatic coordination and continuously elevate the Cambodia-China friendship to new heights.