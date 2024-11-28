Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts ’90s-Inspired Hair During LA Outing

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is embracing her individuality and showcasing her edgy style during a recent outing in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, turned heads with a chic new hairstyle inspired by the 1990s, proving that her parents’ sense of cool runs in her genes.

Taking a break from dance class with her friend and fellow dancer Keoni Rose on Monday, Shiloh rocked her short blonde hair styled with a black headband, exuding major retro vibes reminiscent of ’90s icons like Winona Ryder and Victoria Beckham. Her laid-back yet athletic look featured black Puma sweatpants, a matching sweatshirt, and black sneakers, perfectly complementing her dancer aesthetic.

Shiloh, an avid dancer, has been training at the Millennium Dance Complex studio for years, honing her craft with dedication. In 2022, she went viral for her electric performance to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” showcasing her impressive skills and passion for the art form.

Her dance journey, however, didn’t start effortlessly. Kolanie Marks, Shiloh’s dance instructor, shared on Instagram how her perseverance turned early struggles into triumphs. “When I first met Shiloh, she was going down in flames,” he wrote in July. “But there was something authentic about her… she kept coming back!”

Marks revealed that private one-on-one sessions helped Shiloh flourish, praising her determination. “She doesn’t quit! I’m proud, and no, we’re not done!”

Both Angelina and Brad have expressed their pride in Shiloh’s dedication to dance. In a 2010 interview with Reuters, Angelina shared her belief in letting children explore their interests freely. “Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without judgment,” she said, a philosophy she continues to uphold.

Brad, meanwhile, gushed about Shiloh’s viral performance during the Bullet Train premiere. “She’s very beautiful,” he said, adding that watching her passion come to life “brings a tear to the eye.” He jokingly admitted he doesn’t share her talent, calling himself “Mr. Two-Left-Feet.”

Despite her parents’ Hollywood legacy, Shiloh has no interest in pursuing acting. Angelina recently revealed on Good Morning America that her children are “extremely private” and prefer staying out of the spotlight.

Shiloh’s relationship with her father has reportedly become strained in recent years. In May, she officially dropped the Pitt surname upon turning 18, a decision approved by the court in August.

The Jolie-Pitt family also includes Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. While Shiloh may not be drawn to Hollywood, her individuality and talent continue to make her shine in her own way.

