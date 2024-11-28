Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Son Justin Gets ‘Banned’ in Los Angeles For This Reason

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son Justin Combs has reportedly been banned in Los Angeles from renting party homes.

The 30-year-old son of the hip-hop mogul allegedly had wild parties at rented house and his guest would “wreck the house”, according to a broker, who specializes in mansions claimed to the New York Post.

A source described as an “LA-based facilitator” for wealthy and famous clients claimed that the company they work with rented house to Justin, who is said to have a habit of renting out mansions in Southern California.

“He would say, ‘I’m having 20 people over’. But there would be 200 and then they would wreck the house,” the source further dished out.

“It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him,” they continued, adding that Justin had allegedly “called” them with a request to rent a house.

However, the 30-year-old son to the rapper has been denied to rent a house in the city, the source claimed, confirming, “I said no.”

The report on Justin being banned to rent the house in Los Angeles comes after his 55-year-old rapper father was denied bail for a third time ahead of his s** trafficking trial.

The Bad Boy Records founder, on other hand, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees