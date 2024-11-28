Royal Family Breathes Sigh Of Relief As Prince Harry Explosive Doc To Not Air In UK

Royal family has taken a sigh of relief as a new documentary based on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK exit, titled Harry – The Lost Prince, will not be available to watch in the UK.

The bombshell documentary, which follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down as senior working Royals in 2020, will not release in the UK due to legal restrictions, reported The Express.

The documentary, set to air on Germany’s ZDF network on December 3, will also shed light on Harry and Meghan’s “ongoing search for a meaningful role and the broader impact of this on the British monarchy.”

Speaking with the publication, the German network revealed that the documentary will not air in the UK, saying, “Access from abroad is not possible due to legal restrictions.”

Sharing her two cents on the matter, a PR expert said that while the documentary may cause a stir, Harry and Meghan won’t be fazed, saying it will be “water off a duck’s back.”

Lynn Carratt, the PR expert, told The Mirror, “The new documentary will be water off of a duck’s back, while they value their privacy and won’t enjoy having no control over what is said, they know they will be subject to these documentaries at times and biographers will always publish books about their lives.”

“From my understanding of the new TV documentary, Harry and Meghan are not part of it. [Instead], it’s interviews with people who live near them who’ve perhaps worked with them previously,” she added.

“Not Harry and Meghan, giving their insight into their own lives or own opinions.”