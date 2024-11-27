SHC lifts stay on teachers’ recruitment in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) constitutional bench has set aside the restraining order that barred the provincial government from recruiting Primary School Teachers (PST) and Junior School Teachers (JST), allowing the recruitment process to resume across Sindh.

During the hearing of a petition challenging the province’s teacher recruitment policy, the court permitted the Sindh government to proceed with filling vacant teaching positions. The recruitment had been previously halted due to a stay order issued by the court.

The Sindh government, in its plea, argued that the restraining order had disrupted the province’s educational system, which is already facing significant challenges. The government emphasized that the timely recruitment of teachers was critical for improving the state of education in Sindh and ensuring uninterrupted learning for students.

The petitioners had earlier raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process, claiming that individuals in so-called “hard areas” were passed with only 33 marks, while stressing the need for a unified recruitment policy across the province.

With the stay now lifted, the Sindh government is expected to expedite the hiring process to address the acute shortage of teachers in schools.