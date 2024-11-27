Xi Jinping urges ceasefire, implementation of UNSC resolutions on Palestinian question

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the pressing task for the Palestinian question is to comprehensively and effectively implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to end the war as soon as possible.

The fundamental way out is to implement the two-state solution and promote the political settlement of the Palestinian question, Xi said in his congratulatory message to a UN meeting held on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In his message, Xi pointed out that the question of Palestine is the core of the Middle East issue that bears on regional peace and security.

Xi voiced the support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state that enjoys full sovereignty on the basis of the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital and called for restoring the Palestinian people’s right to statehood and survival and their right of return.

China has always been a staunch supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and has supported the Palestinian factions in strengthening their unity, Xi noted.

He hoped the Palestinian factions could implement the Beijing Declaration on ending division and strengthening Palestinian unity to achieve internal reconciliation.

China firmly supports Palestine’s full membership in the UN and the convening of a larger, more authoritative, and more effective international peace conference, Xi stressed.

He pledged China’s continuous efforts to work with the international community to promote an immediate ceasefire and an end to the killing and to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

The Chinese president also vowed to work with the international community to bring the Palestinian issue back to the right track of the two-state solution for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement at an early date.