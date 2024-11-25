Prince Harry’s Changing Accent Sparks Fan Reactions With Everyone Saying The Same Thing

After four years of living in California, Prince Harry’s accent appears to be shifting, blending his British roots with American speech patterns. Fans recently pointed this out after Harry appeared in a lighthearted skit at New York’s East Side Ink tattoo parlor to promote The Invictus Games.

In the video, Harry, 40, uses distinctly American phrases like “Screw it, let’s do it” and calls the tattoo artist “dude.” Observers noticed his pronunciation, including the American-style “a**” instead of the British “a***,” along with rising intonation at the end of his sentences. “He totally has an American accent now,” one fan remarked, while another noted, “Prince Harry is losing his British accent.”

Language experts suggest this change is natural, given Harry’s immersion in American culture and life with his wife Meghan, a Los Angeles native. Communication coach Anthony Shuster noted Harry’s accent transformation began years ago, saying, “After meeting Meghan in 2019, there was already a noticeable shift.”

Fans have mixed reactions to his evolving speech. While some miss his traditional British accent, others embrace the changes, seeing them as a reflection of his new life. Harry himself has embraced his American home, recently sharing that he loves life in California and raising his children, Archie and Lilibet, in a bilingual environment blending British and American cultures.

This isn’t the first time Harry’s speech has drawn attention. From adopting Americanisms like “awesome” and “you guys” in 2021 to today’s linguistic evolution, the Duke of Sussex continues to intrigue fans with his transatlantic charm.