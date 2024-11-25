Adele Shares Heartfelt Moment With Son Angelo and Fiancé Rich Paul at Las Vegas Residency Farewell

Adele brought fans to tears Saturday during the final performance of her Weekends With Adele residency at Caesar’s Palace. While her stunning vocals captivated the audience, an emotional moment with her rarely-seen son, Angelo, and fiancé Rich Paul stole the spotlight.

During her performance of When We Were Young, the 36-year-old singer stepped into the crowd, stopping to embrace 11-year-old Angelo and kiss Rich. A touching video of the moment posted on X quickly went viral, with fans calling it “absolutely beautiful” and praising Adele for her raw emotional connection.

Rich, 43, and Angelo were seated next to Adele’s mother, Penny Adkins, offering a rare glimpse into the superstar’s family life. Known for protecting her son’s privacy, Adele took the opportunity to reflect on the residency, saying, “I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal … and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

In a poignant address, Adele also expressed her deep love for Angelo, telling him, “I love you to bits, peanut. Thank you.” Her words were met with resounding applause from the audience, underscoring her unique bond with fans.

The Grammy-winning artist paid tribute to her fiancé, calling him her “partner” and sharing her gratitude for his unwavering support. “There have been times when I’m too tired or too emotional, and you say, ‘Come, baby. Get up, baby.’ I appreciate that,” she said, her voice full of emotion.

Adele and Rich, who began dating in 2021, have been inseparable ever since. The couple confirmed their engagement earlier this year, with Adele expressing her hopes of starting a family with Rich after the residency.

The finale marked the end of Adele’s two-year residency, a career-defining chapter. Reflecting on the experience, she admitted, “It’s been wonderful, and I will miss it terribly,” before jokingly adding, “I don’t have any f—king plans. But don’t worry—I’ll be back.”

Adele’s residency has been both a personal and artistic triumph. From her powerful performances to deeply personal moments, including a tearful embrace with Celine Dion last month, Adele leaves Las Vegas on a high note, promising her fans more unforgettable moments in the future.