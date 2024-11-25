Prince Harry ‘losing’ his British accent: Experts claim

It appears that Hollywood has rubbed off on Prince Harry, who moved to the US back in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from his senior royal position.

The Duke of Sussex, who was a beloved royal in the UK, seems to be losing his British accent after fans and experts noted some key details in his speech in the latest promotional video for the Invictus Games.

According to a communication coach and accent expert, King Charles’ younger son exhibited a significant change in his accent in just a matter of four years.

“Reflecting back what’s in front of you is a social skill,” expert Anthony Shuster told The Telegraph. “I think posh youngish men of his generation do talk like that.”

He admitted that young British men do call each other, “man, mate and bro” but he also noted some speech changes in some words Harry used.

He noted that the way Harry said “little” sounded like “liddle,” which is common with Americans.

“That’s something that’s quite distinctly American, is to let your final ‘t’ sort of soften to a ‘d’,” he explained. “Writer and rider – someone who rides a horse – sound the same.”

Previously, linguistics expert Jennifer Dorman told Cosmopolitan that Prince Harry “has started to borrow American phrases and words in order to fit in and be understood better by American press.”

Following the latest video of Prince Harry’s skit with singer Jelly Roll, sparked an online debate over the Duke’s changing accent.

“It sounds like Prince Harry is losing his British accent,” one user wrote on social media.

Another noted, “It’s been 4 years, born and brought up in the most British speaking family in England and it took him 4 years to speak in an American accent.”