Meghan Markle’s Tension with Charity Chair Exposed In New Video Amid Prince Harry Bullying Scandal

Meghan Markle’s strained relationship with Dr. Sophie Chandauka, the chair of the Sentebale charity, is reportedly at the center of Prince Harry’s recent resignation from the organization he co-founded. According to sources, the issue first arose due to Meghan’s dislike of Dr. Chandauka.

An insider revealed, “The problem started with Meghan — she doesn’t like Sophie.” This tension allegedly escalated at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Florida in April 2024, when Meghan, instead of mingling with the other attendees, opted to spend time with her friend, tennis star Serena Williams, and refused to engage with the event’s supporters.

Dr. Chandauka later expressed her frustration in an interview, claiming that Meghan and Serena arrived unannounced after previously indicating they would not attend. “Sophie wanted to introduce Meghan to others, but she didn’t want to engage,” a source added. “Meghan went off to the tent, which Sophie found rude.” The incident reportedly led to chaos, with Sentebale and Archewell staff scrambling to fulfill requests for champagne for Meghan.

The tension continued with an awkward moment during the event when Meghan asked Dr. Chandauka to stand beside her for a photo instead of Prince Harry. Video footage shows Meghan urging Dr. Chandauka to switch places, which she did reluctantly.

Photo: Sentebale via Getty Images

Following the media backlash from the incident, Harry reportedly asked Dr. Chandauka to issue a public statement in support of Meghan, but she declined. “I knew what would happen if I did,” Dr. Chandauka explained. “We cannot be an extension of the Sussexes.”

Dr. Chandauka later claimed that misogyny played a role in Harry’s decision to resign from Sentebale, accusing him of launching a “damaging” attack that led to her being harassed. A source close to Sentebale’s former trustees disputed Dr. Chandauka’s version of events, calling her account “highly misleading.”

