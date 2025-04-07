Crackdown on foreign-backed conspirators imminent, warns Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has issued a stern warning that Pakistan will soon launch a crackdown against individuals and groups working against the state’s interests at the behest of foreign powers.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vawda emphasized that Pakistan has always stood firm against conspiracies and will not tolerate attempts to destabilize the country. He stated that arrests of anti-state elements are imminent, signaling that the government is taking decisive action.

“I am currently abroad,” Vawda said, “but positive news will start emerging for Pakistan in the month of May.”

He further added that these positive developments would not come from the usual political circles but “from somewhere else,” hinting at actions taken outside traditional political arenas.

The senator reiterated that any conspiracy against Pakistan, especially those driven by foreign agendas, would be dealt with firmly, ensuring strict legal consequences for those involved.

In related efforts, the federal government has already established a special team under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 to combat social media-related offenses. The team, operating under the supervision of Islamabad’s IG Police, has gathered substantial evidence linking several individuals to the spread of destabilizing propaganda online.

Further investigations are currently underway, with authorities committed to taking appropriate legal action in accordance with Pakistan’s laws to bring those responsible to justice.