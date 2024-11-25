Prince William to make solo appearance after receiving new title

Prince William will be making a major solo appearance in London as Kate Middleton gears up for her Christmas Carol concert next week.

The Prince of Wales, who was recently given the honour as a co-patron of the Jewel of Arabia Expedition, will be marking his first engagement with the new role.

The heir to the British throne is sharing the honour with the Omani heir to the throne, Theyazin bin Haitham.

William, alongside Theyazin, will be attending the launch event on Monday, November 25th at the Royal Geographical Society in London, according to the official Royal Diary.

The key aim of The Jewel of Arabia, per its official website, is to “put a spotlight on Oman’s rich biodiversity and natural heritage, and the increasing number of talented people in Oman helping shape a sustainable future.”

The launch event is not only to highlight the strong ties between UK and Oman but also to discuss the expedition, which is set to begin on January 6th, 2025.

This expedition aligns with William’s passion for conservation and protecting the planet.

During the event, William and Haitham will view artefacts linked to the original expedition, including historical maps of Oman.