Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Support Embattled Father Andrew Amid Royal Family Row

Five years after the Newsnight interview that ended his public life, Prince Andrew is focusing on family and his role as a grandfather. The Duke of York, who resides at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate, is spending his days teaching his three-year-old granddaughter, Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi, the royal tradition of horseback riding.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been a consistent source of support for their father. A source close to the family told Hello!, “The girls take the grandchildren to visit him most weekends. They are spending more time with him now than they have in recent years and remain protective of their father.”

The Duke’s daughters have also hosted friends for shooting events on the estate, maintaining traditions cherished by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Despite the scandal that forced him to step back from public duties in 2019, Andrew has maintained an active lifestyle, often riding horseback or walking dogs, including some of the late Queen’s beloved Corgis.

However, life at Royal Lodge is a stark contrast to his once-busy schedule of royal engagements. Royal author Robert Hardman explained on the Right Royal Podcast, “He has no public role and has clung to Royal Lodge as a constant in his life.” The property, shared with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, remains a hub for time with his daughters and grandchildren.

King Charles reportedly encouraged Andrew to downsize to Frogmore Cottage, citing financial concerns, but the Duke has instead secured funding for his private security. As Beatrice and Eugenie balance motherhood, careers, and royal responsibilities, their continued visits highlight the bond within the family during a challenging chapter.