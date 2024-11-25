China, EU ‘nearing’ solution over Chinese EV tariffs

BEIJING: China and the EU are reportedly nearing a solution over eliminating tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) imports into the bloc, German broadcaster n-tv reported on Friday, citing Bernd Lange, chair of the trade committee of the European Parliament.

Chinese experts said that if the reported remarks by the European official are “true and accurate,” then it is a good signal that the trade dispute could come to an early resolution.

Lange told n-tv on Friday that Brussels and Beijing are close to an agreement in which China could commit to offering e-cars in the EU at a minimum price, without elaborating, according to media reports. The European official said that “this would eliminate the distortion of competition through unfair subsidies, which is why the tariffs were originally introduced,” Reuters reported.

Neither the European Commission (EC) nor China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) have commented following Lange’s remarks on Sunday as of press time.

If the information released by the European official is true and accurate, it can be considered a “positive” and “encouraging” message as it reflects once again that dialogue and consultation are the right way for both sides to resolve trade issues, Zhou Mi, a senior research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said on Sunday.

Zhou noted that resolving trade disputes through talks has always been the right choice, and one on which China has always insisted, and it should have come from the EU side from the beginning. “It is hoped that a final result with the consideration of both concerns over the matter can be made as soon as possible,” Zhou said.

The reported remarks made by the EU official at this time may reflect a desire within the bloc to reach agreement with China as soon as possible, Huo Jianguo, a vice chairman of the China Society for World Trade Organization Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday, noting that the European economy is facing huge pressure, and based on the EU’s own interests, it is a rational choice to avoid escalating the trade friction that could have a possible greater impact on its economy and trade.

If the reports are accurate, it is a “positive” move since it serves the economic and social interests of both sides. It may encourage more Chinese companies to expand business in the EU, while also helping the EU attract foreign investment and accelerate its green transformation, Wang Yiwei, a professor at the Renmin University of China in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Resolving the tariff dispute through dialogue was noted during a high-level meeting between the Chinese and German leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro last week.

In a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on November 19 on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that EU’s tariffs on Chinese EVs are drawing attention around the world, and China always insists on resolving differences through dialogue and consultation.