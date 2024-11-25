World

Upcoming Chinese supply chain expo to promote global industrial cooperation

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will be held here in Beijing from November 26 to 30, with focus on promoting international cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

Covering over 100,000 square meters, this year’s expo features more than 600 domestic and foreign exhibitors, the latter of which constitute 32 percent of the participants at the 2024 expo, up from 26 percent at the first expo held last year, according to a Chinese trade official.

As the world’s first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the expo aims to connect upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, bring together enterprises of various sizes and help companies better integrate into global industrial and supply chains, Zhang Shaogang, deputy director of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said at a press conference on October 28.

U.S. companies will contribute the largest share of overseas participation at the expo this year while the number of participants from Europe and Japan will also significantly surpass that of the first expo, Zhang explained, adding that it shows foreign investors remain optimistic concerning the outlook of the Chinese market and that China is still considered their top supply chain partner for global resource allocation.

Similar to last year, the expo will have areas dedicated to supply chains for clean energy, smart vehicles, digital technology, healthy living, green agriculture and supply chain services.

This year’s expo will also have a new exhibition area dedicated to advanced manufacturing chains, showcasing the latest achievements in integrating technological and industrial innovation.

Unlike many expos, the supply chain expo is not about showcasing products. Instead, it is about presenting chains, ecosystems and scenarios, Zhang explained.

He said that rather than focusing on short-term transactions, it emphasizes long-term cooperation and common development among upstream, midstream, and downstream enterprises and that exhibitors attend not to compete for clients but to join hands and seek partnership.

Hungary is the guest country of honor at this year’s expo. The Hungary Pavilion will showcase Hungary’s leading industries, unique resources, cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and national brand image.

Central China’s Hubei Province will serve as the guest province of honor at this year’s CISCE. Hubei’s enterprises in the fields of advanced manufacturing, intelligent vehicles, digital technology and clean energy will bring more than 70 exhibits, showcasing the new achievements in industrial development, according to the province’s government website.

“Hubei and Hungary will jointly hold a conference on supply chain so as to discuss new opportunities for economic and trade cooperation,” the government website said.

Meanwhile, according to the CISCE official website, “CISCE is committed to creating a new window for promoting high levels of openness, a fresh platform supporting the establishment of a new development paradigm, as well as a new vehicle for promoting the construction of an open world economy.”

