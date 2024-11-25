Upcoming Chinese supply chain expo to promote global industrial cooperation

BEIJING: The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will be held here in Beijing from November 26 to 30, with focus on promoting international cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

Covering over 100,000 square meters, this year’s expo features more than 600 domestic and foreign exhibitors, the latter of which constitute 32 percent of the participants at the 2024 expo, up from 26 percent at the first expo held last year, according to a Chinese trade official.

As the world’s first national-level exhibition focusing on supply chains, the expo aims to connect upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, bring together enterprises of various sizes and help companies better integrate into global industrial and supply chains, Zhang Shaogang, deputy director of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said at a press conference on October 28.

U.S. companies will contribute the largest share of overseas participation at the expo this year while the number of participants from Europe and Japan will also significantly surpass that of the first expo, Zhang explained, adding that it shows foreign investors remain optimistic concerning the outlook of the Chinese market and that China is still considered their top supply chain partner for global resource allocation.