Abbasi urges Imran Khan’s transfer to KP jail to ease Islamabad tensions

ISLAMABAD: Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called on the government to transfer former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to ease the tensions in Islamabad.

Abbasi criticized the government’s handling of protests and road blockages in the capital, calling the situation unprecedented and reflecting the government’s failure.

Abbasi expressed disbelief over the road closures in Islamabad, stating, “They think the people of this country are stupid. This is the failure of the government.”

He suggested that if Khan must remain in prison, he should be transferred to a jail in Peshawar, Haripur, or another part of KP, as it would be a more practical solution to the ongoing situation. Abbasi also questioned the government’s reliance on the High Court to address the road blockages and criticized the escalation of tensions in the city.

Regarding the legal issues surrounding Khan’s transfer, Abbasi joked that a “simple case” could be filed at the new facility to facilitate the move.

He also highlighted the importance of the president’s involvement in facilitating dialogue and resolving the crisis, stating that the president, as part of the parliament, should play a more active role.

Abbasi’s proposal comes amid growing concerns over the KP government’s involvement in anti-government protests and the continued influence of Imran Khan on party affairs, despite his imprisonment.

Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets, a decision that PTI intends to challenge.