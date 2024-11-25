Karachi Airport cancels major domestic and int’l flights due to technical issues

KARACHI: Over a dozen international and domestic flights once again faced cancellations or delays at Karachi Airport due to technical and operational challenges on Monday.

According to the latest flight schedule, Emirates flight EK-609 from Karachi to Dubai and IranAir flight IR-813 from Karachi to Tehran were both cancelled.

Several domestic routes were also affected. SereneAir flights ER-524 and ER-522 from Karachi to Lahore, along with ER-504 and ER-502 to Islamabad, were suspended. AirSial flight PF-125 from Karachi to Islamabad was cancelled, while PF-123 on the same route was delayed by three hours.

AirBlue flight PA-402 from Karachi to Lahore experienced a four-hour delay, while AirSial flights PF-143 and PF-145 on the same route were called off.

PIA flights were not spared either, with PK-310 from Karachi to Quetta, PK-306 to Lahore, and PK-503 to Gwadar all cancelled, adding to passenger inconvenience at the airport.