This is about the nation, not just my husband: Bushra Bibi rallies PTI supporters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has called on party supporters to press forward with their march towards Islamabad, vowing that the movement will continue until the former prime minister is released from Adiala Jail.

Addressing PTI workers near the Hazara Interchange, Bushra Bibi emphasized the significance of their cause, asserting that the march is not just about her husband but about the future of Pakistan and its leadership.

“I will stand firm until my last breath,” she declared. “You must stand with me, and even if you don’t, I will carry on because this is not just about my husband; it is about this country and its leader.”

She praised the resilience of the Pashtun people, expressing confidence that they would remain steadfast in their support.

Bushra Bibi joined the convoy to uplift the spirits of PTI workers and energize their resolve. Standing atop a container, she concluded her brief address with slogans that sparked enthusiasm among the crowd.

Later, she stepped out of her vehicle at a rest house near the Hazara Interchange to greet workers and acknowledge their chants with waves and smiles.

Meanwhile, PTI convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have crossed into Punjab, making their way towards the federal capital.

Protesters aim to gather at Islamabad’s D-Chowk to demand Imran Khan’s release, alongside other grievances. The march, initially planned for November 24, has been delayed by roadblocks placed by the government, including shipping containers at key entry and exit points in Punjab.

Despite these obstacles, the PTI march remains resolute, with supporters determined to reach Islamabad and voice their demands.