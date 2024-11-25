NATIONAL

Seven injured in police checkpost attack in Tank

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: An attack on a police picket in Tank district on Monday left at least seven people injured, including five policemen, according to police officials.

The attackers, believed to be miscreants, targeted the Gul Imam police checkpost using heavy arms. As a result, five policemen and two drivers of poultry-carrying vehicles were wounded in the assault.

The injured individuals were immediately transported to Tank hospital, where two of the victims were referred to Dera Ismail Khan in critical condition.

A large police force quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

This incident follows the tragic deaths of two police officials in a militant attack in the Tank district earlier in October. In separate operations, security forces had killed four militants in Bannu and North Waziristan districts.

 

Previous article
Abbasi urges Imran Khan’s transfer to KP jail to ease Islamabad tensions
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI introduces industrial fans to shield supporters from tear gas

ATTOCK: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoy heading towards Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced a unique tactic by using locally manufactured industrial fans to...

Brad Pitt Desperate to Reconnect with His Kids Amid Custody Battle with Angelina Jolie

Judicial Commission names 9 judges for SHC’s constitutional benches

Four more victims of Kurram attack pass away

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.