Seven injured in police checkpost attack in Tank

PESHAWAR: An attack on a police picket in Tank district on Monday left at least seven people injured, including five policemen, according to police officials.

The attackers, believed to be miscreants, targeted the Gul Imam police checkpost using heavy arms. As a result, five policemen and two drivers of poultry-carrying vehicles were wounded in the assault.

The injured individuals were immediately transported to Tank hospital, where two of the victims were referred to Dera Ismail Khan in critical condition.

A large police force quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

This incident follows the tragic deaths of two police officials in a militant attack in the Tank district earlier in October. In separate operations, security forces had killed four militants in Bannu and North Waziristan districts.