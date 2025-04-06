Toxic chemicals found in water sample from Korangi creek fire site

KARACHI: A recent chemical analysis of water samples collected from the site of the ongoing fire near Korangi Crossing has revealed the presence of hazardous chemicals, including benzene, toluene, tetrachloroethylene, and o-xylene.

The initial report, compiled by sources from Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), identified excessive concentrations of these toxic compounds.

Tetrachloroethylene levels were found to be six times higher than the acceptable limit, recorded at 33 micrograms per liter, far exceeding the standard of 5 micrograms. Benzene concentrations were also high, at 19 micrograms per liter, well above the permissible threshold of 5 micrograms. Similarly, toluene was detected at 15 micrograms per liter, three times the recommended safety level. A slightly elevated amount of o-xylene was also detected, although the precise quantity was not disclosed.

Despite these concerning findings, the overall hydrocarbon content in the water remained within permissible limits, according to the preliminary analysis. Further investigations, including isotopic carbon and isotopic analysis, are expected to follow.

The fire, which erupted on March 29 during a 1,200-foot-deep bore drilling operation near Korangi Creek, is suspected to have been triggered by the accidental release of biogenic methane gas due to underground disturbances. Experts initially noted that the greenish flames indicated higher fire intensity, but the fire has since turned reddish, with its volume increasing by 5% to 10%. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, as the fire has been left to burn naturally to avoid the release of toxic gases.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Chief Fire Officer, Humayun Khan, has ruled out the presence of a large underground gas reserve, clarifying that while extinguishing the fire is technically possible within an hour, it could pose a risk of releasing flammable gases. Consequently, authorities have decided to let the fire burn out on its own over the coming weeks.

No active firefighting operations are taking place at the site, and both the Sindh and federal government have not yet issued official statements. The district administration has sealed off the affected area, and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has confirmed its installations are not near the fire-affected zone. Meanwhile, PPL is assessing the potential impact on the gas supply, but authorities stress that if the gas reserves are small, the fire should naturally extinguish in a few days. Further measures will be implemented if the reserves are larger.