Audit reveals financial irregularities worth Rs3.9bn in Muzaffargarh under PTI rule

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Financial irregularities amounting to Rs 3.9 billion have been uncovered in Muzaffargarh, dating back to the 2021-22 fiscal year during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Audit authorities have revealed that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Office, whose tenure had concluded in 2018, unlawfully approved the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. This budget approval has been deemed illegal, and audit authorities have recommended action against both the former CEO and the Deputy Commissioner involved in the matter.

In addition to this, last month, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)-II of the Punjab Assembly initiated an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities worth Rs 550 million that occurred during the PTI government.

These irregularities include purchases totaling Rs 286 million made without tenders, as well as procurement worth Rs 263 million that violated fundamental regulations.

