Pakistan to send 90,000 pilgrims for Hajj this year under official scheme

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has announced that 90,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year under the official Hajj scheme.

In a press conference in Lahore, the minister confirmed that Hajj flight operations for the government scheme will begin on April 29. Preparations, including vaccination and training for pilgrims, are already underway, with training sessions set to start from April 8. Pilgrims will be briefed on necessary health protocols and vaccination requirements.

This year, the Hajj package costs Rs 11.5 lakh for short-term pilgrims and Rs 10.5 lakh for long-term pilgrims. The minister also shared that he had met with Saudi officials to inspect arrangements in the kingdom.

He further clarified that Umrah visas are typically suspended prior to the Hajj season to streamline operations.