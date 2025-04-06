NATIONAL

Pakistan to send 90,000 pilgrims for Hajj this year under official scheme

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has announced that 90,000 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year under the official Hajj scheme.

In a press conference in Lahore, the minister confirmed that Hajj flight operations for the government scheme will begin on April 29. Preparations, including vaccination and training for pilgrims, are already underway, with training sessions set to start from April 8. Pilgrims will be briefed on necessary health protocols and vaccination requirements.

This year, the Hajj package costs Rs 11.5 lakh for short-term pilgrims and Rs 10.5 lakh for long-term pilgrims. The minister also shared that he had met with Saudi officials to inspect arrangements in the kingdom.

He further clarified that Umrah visas are typically suspended prior to the Hajj season to streamline operations.

Previous article
Audit reveals financial irregularities worth Rs3.9bn in Muzaffargarh under PTI rule
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PFA seizes 420kg of dead animal meat in raid, case registered

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized 420 kilograms of meat from dead animals near Darya Khan, Punjab. The meat was confiscated during...

Punjab minister backs Kalabagh Dam, sparks backlash from Sindh

Toxic chemicals found in water sample from Korangi creek fire site

China states its position on opposing U.S. ‘abuse of tariffs’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.