Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Intimate Wedding Moments

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 was a highly anticipated event that marked the beginning of a new chapter for the couple, who had been dating for two years before tying the knot. Together, they have two children—son Archie and daughter Lilibet. However, their relationship with the royal family grew strained, leading to their decision to step down as senior royals in January 2020 and move to the United States.

Since their move, Meghan and Harry have opened up about their personal lives, sharing candid insights in various media platforms. From their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey to Prince Harry’s bestselling memoir *Spare*, the couple has kept the world intrigued with their story. One of their most revealing projects has been the Netflix documentary *Harry & Meghan*, a six-part series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at their relationship, from their early days of dating to their new life in California with their children.

The second half of the documentary treated viewers to intimate moments from their wedding reception, showcasing never-before-seen photos. According to *OK! Magazine*, the footage included rare private snapshots of the couple dancing together. Meghan also shared a special detail about their first dance, revealing that they chose Wilson Pickett’s “Land of a 1000 Dances” as their song. “I just really wanted the music to be fun—even our first dance,” Meghan said in the series. “Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great,” she added, reflecting on the joyous moment.