Maryam Nawaz suspends MS, staff of Nishtar hospital Multan over ‘HIV outbreak’

By Zawar Hussain

MULTAN: Taking note of the allegations of an HIV spread among dialysis patients at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of Punjab has suspended the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) and many important medical staff members for criminal negligence.

Serious failures to adhere to established procedures for infection control during dialysis caused the occurrence, according to an investigation report.

These individuals have been placed on administrative leave: MS Dr. Muhammad Kazim, Dr. Ghulam Abbas (Head of the Nephrology Department), Dr. Poonam Khalid (Associate Professor), Dr. Mohammad Qadeer (Senior Registrar), Dr. Maliah Johar, Dr. Mohammad Alamgir (Medical Officer in Nephrology Ward), and Head Nurse Naheed Parveen.

The investigation exposed a breach of the necessary standard operating procedures, which included the requirement to test for HIV and hepatitis every three months. The examinations were carried out by private laboratories rather than according to hospital practice.

The hospital personnel tried to hide the fact that they had confirmed HIV patients.

In addition, prominent clinicians skipped the ward for weeks at a time and reused disposable dialyzers and dialysis kits on several patients.

Maryam Nawaz, chief minister, paid a personal visit to Nishter Hospital to assess the situation and hear the views of senior hospital workers, including the head of department and vice chancellor.

During her visit, she voiced her strong disapproval of the criminal carelessness that enabled the HIV pandemic to occur, citing the reuse of syringes as the main culprit.

Doctors were advised by the Chief Minister to recompense the afflicted patients, and the Secretary of Health was urged to take stern action against the culpable personnel under the PEDA Act.

Maryam Nawaz underscored the need of healthcare funding, but she also conceded that good results would be impossible to get in the absence of correct protocol execution.

Dissatisfied with the decision and angry with the administration and police, physicians and paramedical workers at Nishter Hospital organised protests in reaction to the suspensions.

The management of Nishtar Hospital appointed a committee to investigate diabetes-related HIV infections; however, despite a long period passing, the group has still not produced its findings.

Allegations that up to 30 patients in the hospital’s nephrology department were infected with HIV were refuted by the MS.

The hospital management formed the committee to investigate claims of HIV positive patients with diabetes. The health department’s inquiry into the event is ongoing.