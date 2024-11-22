Seven Khawarijs killed in successful IBOs in Bannu, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: In a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on November 22, security forces neutralized three terrorists and injured two others.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation targeted a terrorist hideout following credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were involved in multiple attacks against security forces and civilians.

The ISPR confirmed that clearance operations are still underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.

In a separate IBO in Awaran district, Balochistan, two high-value terrorists, identified as Niaz alias Ghuman and Zarif alias Shah Jahan, were killed during an intense firefight.

In Dera Bugti district, another terrorist was neutralized in an operation, while a separate IBO in Kech district resulted in the death of another terrorist.

The ISPR reiterated that all these neutralised terrorists were involved in numerous attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.