LHC enforces transport policy for students in response to smog emergency

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed school administrations to provide pick-and-drop services for students after the winter break, as part of efforts to counter the growing smog threat.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders during a hearing related to petitions concerning smog prevention. The court mandated that children must travel to and from school using transportation arranged by the school administration.

Schools failing to comply with these orders will face sealing, the LHC bench warned. It also emphasized that no school should issue written disclaimers absolving themselves of responsibility for students’ transportation.

Justice Shahid Karim instructed transport authorities to develop a vehicle fitness policy within 15 days. He further directed that all vehicles undergo inspections every three months, with fitness certificates issued by the transport department.

The department was also tasked with maintaining a comprehensive database of both public and private buses.

The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday for further proceedings on petitions filed by citizens and other concerned parties.

Earlier, the Punjab government announced the reopening of parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums, resuming all outdoor activities following a drop in smog levels across the province.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a notification in this regard, permitting the resumption of outdoor activities, as well as the operation of shops, markets, and shopping plazas.

“In light of the recent improvement in Air Quality Index, all outdoor activities, including public and private parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical sites, monuments, museums, amusement parks, outdoor sports events, exhibitions, and festivals, shall be resumed from 22-11-2024 (Friday) in the whole province until 8:00 pm,” the notification stated.