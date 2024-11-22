NATIONAL

MDCAT exam postponed in Islamabad amid PTI protest plans

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) on Friday announced the postponement of the MDCAT examination scheduled to be held on November 24 due to the planned protest rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Now the management is considering to hold these exams on December 8 and December 15, respectively.

It was reported in the media that the management of SZABMU also informed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in this regard. The final date sheet will be issued by the management of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University.

It is also necessary to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered a retake of the MDCAT exams. SZABMU management also filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court.

The management of SZABMU had already completed the registration process for eligible candidates for the MDCAT exams.

Sources further revealed that around 17,585 candidates will participate in the MDCAT examinations in Islamabad.

