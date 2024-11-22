Richard Gere Joined by Family at NYC Premiere of ‘The Agency’

Richard Gere was a picture of pride at the New York City premiere of his latest show, “The Agency,” on Thursday, November 21. The celebrated actor, 75, was accompanied by his wife, Alejandra Silva, 41, and his 24-year-old son Homer, from his previous marriage to Carey Lowell. The trio graced the red carpet at The Museum of Modern Art, where Gere donned a classic black suit, leaving his shirt slightly unbuttoned for a touch of casual elegance.

Homer echoed his father’s style in a similar black suit, while Silva sparkled in a glittering gold pleated skirt paired with a crochet-style top, her look completed with loose curls, smoky eye makeup, a nude lip, and statement earrings. The event also brought together Gere’s co-stars from “The Agency,” including Michael Fassbender, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jeffrey Wright, adding star power to the premiere.

“The Agency,” a political thriller inspired by the French drama “Le Bureau des Legendes,” features Gere and Fassbender in lead roles navigating the complex world of international espionage. The plot centers around Martian (played by Fassbender), a covert CIA agent torn between his duty and a rekindled romance that threatens both his career and his safety.

In a personal revelation, Gere shared insights into his family life during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” the night before the premiere. Expressing immense joy about his current life chapter, Gere emphasized his love for his wife and their children, highlighting the bilingual upbringing of their kids in Spain, where they plan to spend the coming years.

“The Agency” is set to captivate audiences with its intricate narrative and emotional depth, premiering on Friday, November 29, with two episodes on Paramount+.