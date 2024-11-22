NATIONAL

Bushra Bibi’s statement doesn’t represent party policy: Barrister Saif

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Adviser on Information Barrister Saif on Friday made it clear that Bushra Bibi’s recent statements about Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in Imran Khan’s ouster were her personal opinion and didn’t represent the policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“She (Bushra Bibi) does not hold any party position therefore her statements don’t represent party stance. The party policy can only be defined by the chairman, secretary general or spokesperson,” Saif emphasised.

At the same time, Saif also claimed that the statements of Imran Khan’s spouse had been taken out of context. He said she had not levelled any allegation
against Saudi Arabia or Saudi Crown Prince.

There was no fissure between Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Imran Khan, instead they had an exemplary relationship but the government was trying
to create a rift between them, according to Saif.

The fake government, he said, was making cowardly attempts by misinterpreting Bushra Bibi’s claims to divert attention from the PTI protest scheduled for Nov 24.

Saif said PTI’s protest was getting on government’s nerves.

Bushra Bibi claimed on Thursday that after Imran Khan returned barefoot from Medina, “calls began pouring in for retired Gen Bajwa, questioning the choice of bringing him into leadership.”

In a video message posted on X, Bushra Bibi said former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was told, “Who have you brought? We don’t want such individuals. We are working to end Shariah, and you have brought someone advocating for it.”

She added that since then, baseless propaganda was launched against them, including accusations against her and labelling Imran Khan a “Jewish agent”.

She said Imran Khan would not seek revenge from anyone after coming into power and the slogans of jihad were not launched by Imran Khan but it’s the voice of people against the corrupt regime.

Staff Report

