Cara Delevingne Reflects on Living with Taylor Swift: From Comfort to Chaos

Cara Delevingne recently opened up about her time living with Taylor Swift, sharing details of how their contrasting personalities led to memorable experiences. In an interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, the 32-year-old model and actress recounted how she moved in with Swift, 34, during a particularly tough breakup.

Delevingne described Swift as “very homely” and appreciative of the care she received, but also admitted to taking the pop star on a “bit of a wild ride.” She fondly recalled trying to make Swift blush and the adventures that ensued from their time together.

Further highlighting Swift’s multifaceted personality, Delevingne revealed Swift’s unexpected comedic talent, particularly at roasting others. “She’s one of the funniest, most clever people,” Delevingne said, adding that despite anyone’s ability to roast Swift, she could easily outdo them all due to her sharp wit.

The friendship between Delevingne and Swift has been long-standing, marked by public outings and mutual support for each other’s professional endeavors. Delevingne was seen supporting Swift at her Eras Tour concert, and Swift attended Delevingne’s performance in “Cabaret” on London’s West End. Delevingne has also expressed her support for Swift’s recent relationship with Travis Kelce, noting something special about their connection.

This glimpse into their personal lives offers fans a richer understanding of the bond between the two stars, showcasing a blend of care, humor, and spirited adventures that defines their friendship.