CM Maryam Nawaz calls for unity, slams ‘anti-state protests’

By Mariam Zermina

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif criticized ongoing anti-state activities like sit-ins and long marches, asserting that people will no longer heed such disruptions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kachhi Canal Rehabilitation Project, she condemned those who, she said, obstruct Pakistan’s progress, labeling their actions as “anti-state” and incomprehensible.

“Why interfere when Pakistan is on the path of prosperity? Those who truly love their country cannot indulge in such practices,” she remarked, calling for unity against both internal and external adversaries.

Maryam Nawaz also highlighted the swift completion of the Kachhi Canal Rehabilitation in just 45 days, a project she credited to the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his commitment to connecting Punjab and Balochistan through development initiatives. She further acknowledged the positive impact of the canal on Balochistan’s agricultural prospects.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent economic progress, the CM emphasized a significant decline in inflation and the stock market’s rise to record levels. She attributed this progress to the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and the dedication of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “The days of economic hardship are behind us,” she said, noting a decrease in inflation from 38% to 7%.

In her address, Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed that the PML-N government remains committed to economic and social development, recalling the party’s efforts to bring the provinces closer through shared projects. She also expressed regret over the recent attacks on Punjab Police, pointing out that such actions harm Pakistan’s image and hinder foreign investment.

The CM warned that protests and violence would no longer be tolerated, reaffirming the government’s determination to continue the path of progress under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

