Palace releases statement after Prince Harry sends out UK Christmas invites

The Buckingham Palace on Wednesday released a statement unveiling a special new honour for Queen Camilla.

The Queen Consort, who is an avid reader and has worked to encourage reading, was awarded a doctorate for her two decades of dedicated work on promoting literacy.

The ceremony took place at the Senate House, where Princess Anne presented Camilla with the honour.

“It was a special evening for Her Majesty The Queen who was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Literature by the University of London Chancellor, The Princess Royal,” the statement from the Palace read.

“The Doctorate was presented to The Queen, an avid reader, in recognition of her promotion of literacy and literature over many years,” it continued.

Her Majesty is Patron of several organisations which support and promote literacy, and has visited many schools, libraries, workplaces and prisons to see the work of literacy schemes in action.”

Camilla now joins the ranks of King George V, Queen Mary, Sir Winston Churchill and Dame Judi Dench who have been conferred as part of the ceremony since 1098.

