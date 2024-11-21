Prince Harry makes announcement about Christmas celebration in UK

Prince Harry shared some delightful news about Christmas celebrations in the UK as he is set to take on a major engagement.

The Duke of Sussex, who is a global ambassador of a UK charity for bereaved military children and young people, has sent out invites for a festive party he will host to spread joy and cheer.

The charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, revealed that this year a festive call will be scheduled to chat with as many members of the team to acknowledge the challenges faced by the children during the holiday season.

“Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas,” per an email sent out to the charity’s members, via Express.co.uk.

“He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them,” the message continued.

“This is your chance to get to know the Duke loads better and find out what Christmas is like for a Prince!”

The festive call is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10th, that Harry is expected to take without Meghan Markle present.

Prince Harry has been an advocate for the charity, which is based in Norfolk, since he took up the major role.

He also sent out a special surprise for the children during Remembrance Sunday march past the Cenotaph, where sweets were handed out to children from the charity.