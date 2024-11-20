Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Feather’ music video gets priest fired

Sabrina Carpenter gets a priest feathered.

The priest who allowed Carpenter to film her Feather music video has been removed from his position.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello was officially relieved of his duties on Monday, Nov. 18, following an investigation that uncovered additional evidence of mismanagement, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement released by Bishop Robert Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, Gigantiello was removed from any “pastoral oversight or governance role” at Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The investigation revealed that the priest had made unauthorised financial transfers to a former aide in New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, which is currently under a corruption investigation.

“I am saddened to share that investigations conducted by Alvarez & Marsal and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP have uncovered evidence of serious violations of Diocesan policies and protocols at Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Annunciation Parish,” Bishop Brennan said in the statement.

“In order to safeguard the public trust, and to protect church funds, I have appointed Bishop Witold Mroziewski as administrator of the Parish.”

Gigantiello faced disciplinary action last November, shortly after Carpenter, 25, released the Feather music video. He was stripped of his administrative responsibilities because of the video, as reported by The New York Times.

The Diocese of Brooklyn later shared a statement with the Catholic News Agency in which Bishop Brennan expressed being “appalled at what was filmed” inside the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn.

The Diocese further noted that the parish failed to adhere to policy in approving the use of church property for filming, with Gigantiello having granted permission for the production.

