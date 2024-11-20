NATIONAL

World Children’s Day: 2 Pakistani kids honored for raising voice for Gaza children

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The World Children’s Day 2024 is being observed across the globe on November 20 (Wednesday), and two Pakistani children are being honoured by the UK-KAKHTAH panel over their symbolic move of writing letters with their blood to various world bodies about the plight of children in Gaza and other parts of the world.

According to a press release, issued by a spokesperson for UN-KAKHTAH Postdoctoral DRR Multiversity, Dr FM Bhatti, 10-and-a half years old Ubaydah al-Fiddhah Hafiah, and her 12-year-old brother Ghulam Bishar Hafi, would be honoured with the UN’s Grace do Monaco’s international medal for raising their voice for the horror-struck children in Gaza, Mozambique, Myanmar, Syria and elsewhere in the world.

They would also be awarded Eglantyne Jebb Platinum Pen for Peace for promoting peace for children. The UN-KAKHTA panel also offered scholarships to both brother and sister to study for two years in any country of their choice. The panel allocated $10,000 funds for their educational expenses if they opt for any other country to study there for two years.

The two kids started writing their protest notes in their own blood along with an open letter to prick the world conscience on the International Day of Innocent Children victims of aggression.

The small children’s campaign consisted of sequels. Their blood-written notes included: “Cultivate peace for the children — Reap peace of the world”; “Let’s raise voice for the voiceless — the innocent children caught in situations of war and aggression, like those horror-struck in Gaza, Mozambique, Myanmar and Syria”; Humanitarian eyes needed to see the humanitarian crisis in Gaza; and Shredded bodies of innocent children beg for peace.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost security ties and repatriate prisoners
