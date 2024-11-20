Prince William, Kate Middleton’s latest decision raises eyebrows at Buckingham Palace

Princess Kate, who’s gradually returning to life after winning her battle against cancer, raised eyebrows with her absence from the glittery tiara event at Buckingham Palace.

The Princess of Wales did not accompany her husband Prince William to the lavish tiara event, attended by more than 500 members of the ‘Diplomatic Corps’ to the State Rooms with their spouses at the Palace.

Kate Middleton is usually a regular fixture at the annual diplomatic reception, but on Tuesday, future King William made a solo appearance at the white-tie event, leaving fans baffled with his move.

Princess Catherine’s decision to miss the event did not sit well with fans as they raised questions about her mysterious absence.

The 42-year-old Princess, who has completed her chemotherapy treatment and begun to attend royal event, has only missed the reception once since she made her debut in 2013, and this was in 2014 when it clashed with her and William’s visit to New York.

Over the years, Future Queen has wowed in an array of glittering gowns and tiaras.

In 2023, Princess Kate turned heads with her stunning appearance as she wore a shimmering pink Jenny Packham dress with the Lover’s Knot tiara.

A well-informed Palace source has confirmed that “Princess Catherine is focusing on her much-awaited Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on 6 December, with the service reflecting on ‘how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives’.”

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told HELLO!: “Kate’s very aware of what the future holds so she’s taking the time to focus on getting fit and strong again while she can and doing it on her terms.

“There will be a gradual scaling up of her activities in the new year, perhaps with some office-based engagements relating to her early years work.”

The author explained: “The Palace will be keen to manage expectations. If she did start returning to major social events, that would lead people to think things are back to normal, which isn’t the case. So I think there’s no pressure on her to do that.”

Prince William’s sweet wife Kate Middleton will play host at her Christmas concert. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the Princess will be involved in the state visit to the UK by the Emir of Qatar from 3 to 4 December.