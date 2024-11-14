World

Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion Dazzle Riyadh Fashion Show with Stunning Performances | Video

By Abidoon Nadeem

Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez captivated audiences at an Elie Saab fashion event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday night, bringing star power and stunning style to the runway. Celine, wearing a dramatic pink floor-length gown adorned with sequins and a cape, sang her iconic hits “The Power of Love” and “I’m Alive.” She completed her look with a chic bun and silver diamond accessories, stunning the crowd as models showcased Saab’s latest designs.

Jennifer Lopez opened the show in a gold, tassel-covered leotard with a deep neckline. She performed hits like Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” as well as fan favorites “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud.” Her stage entrance featured a floating platform decorated with feathers, enhancing the visual spectacle of the evening.

On the red carpet, Celine shared her excitement, calling her first visit to Saudi Arabia “a dream come true.” She expressed gratitude to designer Elie Saab, noting how meaningful it was to wear his creations and connect with him personally. “We’re very privileged and very honored to be here,” she said.

The event marked only the third live performance for Celine since her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition affecting her movement and voice, which had forced her to cancel her Courage tour in 2023. She previously performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony and at the City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Gala in LA, where she received a standing ovation. In her documentary I Am: Celine Dion, she opened up about her health journey, revealing how the syndrome had gradually impacted her voice and mobility.

Celine shared how her diagnosis brought a new sense of purpose, inspiring her to connect with fans and share her experience. “Today, I live one day at a time,” she said, adding that she hopes to help others through her story. Since her last live tour in 2020, this event marked a remarkable comeback for the legendary singer.

Previous article
Prince William, Princess Kate Honor King Charles’s 76th Birthday Amid Family Health Struggles
Next article
Whoopi Goldberg’s “Tone-Deaf” Remarks on Money Draw Fire from Viewers
Abidoon Nadeem
Abidoon Nadeem

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Meghan Markle slapped in the face with pure ‘divine justice’

Experts warn Meghan Markle is finally seeing what a round of karmic divine justice looks like and its going to culminate into a lot...

Lady Gaga is set to make a major return to TV

Patrick Mahomes Calls Recent Burglary at Kansas City Home ‘Frustrating’ as FBI Joins Investigation

Rob Lowe Responds Hilariously to Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos Naming Him Her Celebrity Crush

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.