Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion Dazzle Riyadh Fashion Show with Stunning Performances | Video

Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez captivated audiences at an Elie Saab fashion event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday night, bringing star power and stunning style to the runway. Celine, wearing a dramatic pink floor-length gown adorned with sequins and a cape, sang her iconic hits “The Power of Love” and “I’m Alive.” She completed her look with a chic bun and silver diamond accessories, stunning the crowd as models showcased Saab’s latest designs.

Jennifer Lopez opened the show in a gold, tassel-covered leotard with a deep neckline. She performed hits like Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” as well as fan favorites “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud.” Her stage entrance featured a floating platform decorated with feathers, enhancing the visual spectacle of the evening.

On the red carpet, Celine shared her excitement, calling her first visit to Saudi Arabia “a dream come true.” She expressed gratitude to designer Elie Saab, noting how meaningful it was to wear his creations and connect with him personally. “We’re very privileged and very honored to be here,” she said.

The event marked only the third live performance for Celine since her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition affecting her movement and voice, which had forced her to cancel her Courage tour in 2023. She previously performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony and at the City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Gala in LA, where she received a standing ovation. In her documentary I Am: Celine Dion, she opened up about her health journey, revealing how the syndrome had gradually impacted her voice and mobility.

Celine shared how her diagnosis brought a new sense of purpose, inspiring her to connect with fans and share her experience. “Today, I live one day at a time,” she said, adding that she hopes to help others through her story. Since her last live tour in 2020, this event marked a remarkable comeback for the legendary singer.