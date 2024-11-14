Whoopi Goldberg’s “Tone-Deaf” Remarks on Money Draw Fire from Viewers

Whoopi Goldberg is facing criticism after a recent comment on The View, where she remarked that she has to “work for a living.” The 69-year-old co-host made the statement during a discussion on the economic challenges facing working- and middle-class Americans, saying, “I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living.” Goldberg added, “If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I’m a working person.”

Goldberg went on to describe how inflation has impacted her family, sharing that her daughter and great-granddaughter also feel the financial strain. Many viewers, however, took issue with her statements, calling her comments “tone-deaf.” One user on X pointed out Goldberg’s $45 million net worth, suggesting she’s out of touch with the real struggles of average Americans. Others echoed the sentiment, with one person commenting, “If she’s working class, I’m starving class.”

The backlash follows Goldberg’s controversial remarks last week, in which she accused grocery store owners of price gouging, referring to them as “pigs.” Viewers at the time also took to social media, questioning her familiarity with everyday expenses, with some accusing her of being disconnected from the real experiences of grocery shoppers.

Goldberg’s recent comments have sparked a renewed debate over the way celebrities discuss financial challenges, with critics arguing that such statements can seem dismissive of the struggles faced by everyday Americans.