Prince William, Princess Kate Honor King Charles’s 76th Birthday Amid Family Health Struggles

Prince William and Princess Kate celebrated King Charles’s 76th birthday on Thursday with a heartfelt tribute on social media. They shared a photo of the monarch, taken during a recent trip to Samoa, with the message, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!” The image captures Charles in a beige suit, sunglasses, and a ceremonial garland, marking the opening of The King’s Garden at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia.

The Royal Family’s official social media also honored the day, posting a portrait of Charles in a blue suit taken at Buckingham Palace. King Charles plans to mark his birthday with a charitable focus, opening two new hubs to redistribute surplus food. These hubs, part of the Coronation Food Project launched last year, aim to help charities like FareShare and the Felix Project provide food support to communities. The King will visit one hub in person, joining a “surplus food festival” featuring meals made from food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

This birthday celebration follows a weekend of Remembrance events attended by Princess Kate, marking her return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy. Prince William recently shared that the past year has been challenging, calling it “the hardest year” for his family as both Kate and King Charles battled cancer diagnoses. He expressed pride in how they have navigated these hardships, adding that Kate is “doing really well” and that the family remains hopeful. King Charles continues his treatment after his return from tours in Australia and Samoa.