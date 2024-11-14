Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Mother’s Passing and Life Advice for Her Children

Nicole Kidman has navigated a whirlwind year of professional highs and personal heartbreak. Despite a packed schedule with major projects like Special Ops: Lioness, The Perfect Couple, A Family Affair, and the upcoming thriller Babygirl, her excitement was overshadowed by the sudden loss of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman. Nicole was en route to receive the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival for her role in Babygirl when she learned of her mother’s passing. Halina Reijn, her director, accepted the award on her behalf, expressing Kidman’s deep gratitude and grief.

Reflecting on her mother’s impact, Nicole shared in Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue how her mother had been a guiding force. “She was my compass,” she said, explaining that her mother had always encouraged her and her sister to pursue lives of independence and expression, values she cherishes. Nicole emphasized that her mother’s support was unwavering, adding that her mother had eagerly anticipated her latest projects.

In the interview, Nicole also discussed her demanding year and the challenges of the changing Hollywood landscape. “Everything’s hard now,” she remarked, acknowledging the industry’s contraction. Yet, she remains resilient, a mindset she hopes to pass on to her children. “Hold on tight,” she advises them, urging them to embrace opportunities without fear of failure.

Nicole, a mother of four, shares Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, with husband Keith Urban. Reflecting on life’s unpredictability, she noted, “I feel things intensely… I’m a wife, a sister, a friend,” and her journey is deeply connected to her family and friends.

Finally, she shared wisdom that has carried her through difficult times: “Don’t think ahead to something bad. Stay in the moment when it’s good.” Embracing joy, she believes, provides the strength to endure life’s inevitable challenges.