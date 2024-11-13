PTI leaders released following brief detention outside Adiala Jail

PTI leaders detained for violating Section 144 but released after being issued a warning: Police

RAWALPINDI: Several top PTI leaders were released after taken into custody on Tuesday from outside the Adiala Jail for violating Section 144 while the party termed the move “absolutely shameful”, saying this should alarm anyone who values the rule of law.

“The PTI leaders were taken into custody but were released shortly afterwards after being issued a warning, police said.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson Sajjadul Hassan, “PTI leaders were detained for violating Section 144 but were released after being issued a warning.”

“The rule of the law will be ensured at all costs,” said the police spokesperson.

Earlier, the PTI had said that several of its leaders were arrested from outside the Adiala Jail when they reached there for a meet with incarcerated leader Imran Khan, terming the “arrests” “absolutely shameful.”

“Absolutely shameful! Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Ahmed Bhachar, Sahibzada Hamid Raza have been arrested outside Adiala Jail, for simply exercising their right to meet their leader Imran Khan, as permitted by law,” the PTI said in a post on X. “This should alarm anyone who values the rule of law, as it shows how basic freedoms are being trampled upon,” it added.

Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Bhachar and ally Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza were also among those arrested, the party said.

A video shared by the PTI showed Ayub being seated in the backseat of a white Toyota Corolla vehicle amid high security, while Raza was also being pulled away by uniformed personnel. A police van could also be seen parked on the road’s opposite side.

In another post on X, the PTI said the arrests highlighted the “PML-N government’s blatant misuse of power”, saying it was aimed at “silencing PTI leaders and anyone standing with Imran Khan”. Calling it an “assault on political freedoms”, the party called on the public to “peacefully protest”.

A post on Qaiser’s X account said former MNA Aliya Hamza Malik was also among those taken into custody. It claimed that the party leaders were “being arrested after being forced out of their vehicles”.

‘Absolutely shameful’

Earlier, the PTI had said that several of its leaders were arrested from outside the Adiala Jail when they went to meet their incarcerated leader, Imran Khan, terming the move “absolutely shameful.”

“Absolutely shameful! Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Ahmed Bhachar, Sahibzada Hamid Raza have been arrested outside Adiala Jail, for simply exercising their right to meet with Imran Khan, as permitted by law,” the PTI said in a post on X.

“This should alarm anyone who values the rule of law, as it shows how basic freedoms are being trampled upon,” it added.

Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Bhachar and ally Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza were also among those arrested, the party said.

A video shared by the PTI showed Ayub being seated in the backseat of a white Toyota Corolla vehicle amid high security, while Raza was also being pulled away by uniformed personnel. A police van could also be seen parked on the road’s opposite side.

In another post on X, the PTI said the arrests highlighted the “PML-N government’s blatant misuse of power”, saying it was aimed at “silencing PTI leaders and anyone standing with Imran Khan”.

Calling it an “assault on political freedoms”, the party called on the public to “peacefully protest”.

A post on Qaiser’s X account said former MNA Aliya Hamza Malik was also among those taken into custody. It claimed that the party leaders were “being arrested after being forced out of their vehicles”.

‘Insult to Constitution of Pakistan’

Following their release, PTI leaders held a press conference to condemn their detention.

“The way we were dragged today unprovoked is an insult to the Constitution of Pakistan,” said Faraz.

“We went there to meet our leader peacefully. We hadn’t held a rally or shown any aggression, but we were neither allowed to leave nor meet Khan Sahab.”