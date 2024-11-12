NATIONAL

20 missing as wedding coaster plunges into Gilgit river, bride rescued

By Staff Report

GILGIT: A tragic accident occurred near Thalchi Bridge in Gilgit on Tuesday when a coaster carrying wedding guests from Astor to Rawalpindi plunged into a river, with the swift waters sweeping away passengers.

Rescue officials reported that 23 passengers were onboard the vehicle. Two individuals, including the bride, were rescued, and one body was recovered. Efforts to locate the remaining 20 missing passengers are underway.

The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan expressed sorrow over the incident and directed authorities to expedite the rescue operation. A government spokesperson confirmed that the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Diamer, and Rescue 1122 teams were en route to the site to assist in the search and recovery efforts.

The ill-fated coaster also had three passengers from Chakwal, Punjab, among the missing.

