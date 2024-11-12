Sports

PCB asks ICC to explain India’s refusal to tour Pakistan for Champions Trophy

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), seeking clarification on India’s decision not to participate in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The uncertainty stems from India’s verbal communication to the ICC, citing its unwillingness to cross the border for the February-March tournament. The ICC subsequently informed the PCB, prompting consultations with Pakistan’s government and a strong response from the cricket board.

The PCB has rejected any “hybrid model” that would shift Champions Trophy matches outside Pakistan, asserting its stance that hosting the tournament in full is non-negotiable. “If India’s participation contributes significantly to ICC revenues, so does Pakistan’s. Without India-Pakistan matches, the ICC’s financial projections will suffer,” PCB sources said.

The PCB has hinted at broader implications, including potentially boycotting ICC events in India, criticizing what it views as “mixing sports with politics.” Such a step could drastically impact global cricket’s financial ecosystem, given the pivotal role Pakistan-India clashes play in driving viewership and revenue.

The ICC, which secured $3.2 billion in broadcasting rights for 2024-2027, heavily relies on marquee matchups between the two rivals. The 2023 World Cup match between India and Pakistan attracted a record-breaking 173 million TV viewers in India alone and 225 million digital viewers.

India last played in Pakistan during the 2008 Asia Cup. Subsequent tensions have seen India refuse bilateral tours and tournaments in Pakistan, including the recent Asia Cup, which was hosted partially in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model.

