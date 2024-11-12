China, Russia vow to enhance coordination, maintain global stability

BEIJING: Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday jointly hosted the 19th round of the annual China-Russia strategic security consultation in Beijing.
The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on major strategic security issues of common concern and agreed to strengthen collaboration to safeguard China-Russia relations, maintain the overall national development and rejuvenation of the two countries, and jointly promote global security and stability.
Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, Wang said under the strong leadership of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations have withstood the test of the changing international landscape and have maintained a healthy and stable momentum of development.
Upholding the spirit of lasting good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, both sides have shouldered the responsibility of serving the interests of the two peoples, firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, continuously deepen political mutual trust, and solidly push forward practical cooperation, Wang added.
He noted that the two countries have fostered a new model of neighboring major-country relations and are making an important contribution to promoting solidarity and cooperation between countries of the Global South.
The China-Russia strategic security consultation mechanism should take the implementation of the consensus of the two heads of state as the fundamental guideline, Wang said.
He highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination on strategic and overall issues involving the security and development interests of the two sides and called for continuously enhancing the level of strategic mutual trust and enriching the connotation of strategic cooperation.
Wang highlighted that the China-Russia relationship is grounded in an inevitable logic of history and driven by strong internal dynamics.
“The more complex the international situation and the more external challenges there are, the more important it is for both sides to solidify unity and cooperate to defend common interests,” said Wang.
He told Shoigu that China is ready to work with the Russian side to communicate, coordinate, and strengthen multilateral cooperation and jointly safeguard global strategic stability.
Shoigu, for his part, said the Russia-China relationship is a model of cooperation between major countries and a major stabilizing factor in international affairs, adding that the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is at an unprecedented high level.
In the face of an unstable world, the importance of maintaining communication between Russia and China is further emphasized, he said.
Shoigu told Wang that Russia is ready to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and promote new and greater advancement of bilateral relations.