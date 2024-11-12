China’s special envoy calls for joint efforts to tackle climate change

BAKU: China’s special envoy for climate change Liu Zhenmin has emphasized the importance of both developed and developing countries working together to address climate change. In this regard, China is committed to collaborating with the European Union (EU) and other global partners to advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement, he said.

Liu made these remarks in an interview with Xinhua ahead of his departure to Baku, Azerbaijan, where he will attend the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Financial support and responsibilities

Liu called on developed countries to take the lead in providing financial assistance to developing nations, helping them tackle the challenges posed by climate change. He emphasized that this is not only a moral imperative but also an obligation outlined in the Paris Agreement.

At the 2009 UN climate conference in Copenhagen, developed countries committed to providing $100 billion annually to support developing nations in their energy transitions. However, this promise has not yet been fully honored.

“This funding is modest compared to the vast resources needed for the global energy transition, but it has served as a demonstration of effective global cooperation,” Liu said. He added that this financial support could play a crucial role in mobilizing international market funds and attracting private investment.

As COP29 will focus on setting global climate finance targets beyond 2025, Liu acknowledged that it may be challenging to reach consensus on these issues.

EU’s position and internal challenges

In October, the Council of the EU announced it had reached a consensus on its negotiating position for COP29, supporting a new collective, quantified global climate finance goal. However, the statement did not outline specific responsibilities for the EU itself. Instead, it urged all countries, including emerging economies, to assume a greater share of financial responsibility.

While the EU has been relatively proactive in supporting climate finance for developing nations over the past decade, Liu noted that the bloc now faces some internal challenges. Recent elections in the European Parliament and various EU member states have shown a decline in political enthusiasm for climate action among some parties.

“As a significant player in global climate governance, these challenges should not become reasons to shift responsibility,” Liu said, urging the EU to continue fulfilling its international climate obligations.

China’s green transition efforts

Despite being a developing country, China has made substantial progress in its own green transition, Liu said. China is actively pursuing electrification in its transportation sector, with high-speed rail becoming a dominant mode of public transport, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The country has also seen rapid growth in electric vehicle adoption, further contributing to emission reductions and pollution control.

Looking ahead to COP29, Liu reaffirmed China’s commitment to working with the EU and other countries to engage constructively on all agenda items. He emphasized China’s goal of achieving significant outcomes that will contribute to the comprehensive and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement. Additionally, China will continue to support other developing countries through South-South cooperation, providing assistance within its capacity.

“Addressing climate change requires the collective efforts of both developed and developing countries,” Liu concluded. “China will remain a steadfast advocate for global climate cooperation.”