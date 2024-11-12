NATIONAL

PTI slams Sharif family’s EU trip as Punjab battles smog crisis

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has condemned the Sharif family for their extravagant European visit, accusing them of abandoning Punjab during a severe smog crisis.

Maryam Nawaz’s trip to Geneva for what PTI described as a “minor medical procedure” was labeled a “brazen display of apathy.”

A PTI spokesperson criticized the Sharif family’s use of public funds for luxury travel while Punjab faced mounting challenges, including hazardous air pollution affecting over 11 million children under five, as reported by UNICEF. The spokesperson further slammed Punjab’s caretaker government, calling the Chief Minister a “TikToker” who left citizens to grapple with the smog while opting for treatment abroad.

“The rulers imposed through Form-47 remain indifferent to public suffering,” the spokesperson alleged, highlighting the worsening smog crisis and lack of effective action to address it.

The PTI accused the Sharif family of hypocrisy, claiming they exploit public resources for personal comfort while expecting sacrifices from the nation. “This is yet another instance of their disregard for the people,” the spokesperson stated, pointing to the family’s alleged history of fleeing accountability and stashing wealth abroad.

The party called on the nation to hold the Sharif family accountable for their actions, asserting that those responsible for the country’s economic and environmental crises must face justice.

