NDMA warns of worsening smog across Pakistan

By Staff Report
Commuters make their way amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 8, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heightened smog levels across several cities in Pakistan during November and December, urging citizens to take precautions to minimize health risks.

The advisory highlights Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan as the most affected areas, with peak smog levels anticipated during morning and evening hours. The NDMA has recommended wearing masks and avoiding unnecessary travel to mitigate exposure to harmful pollutants.

Air quality in Islamabad also reached alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 268, far exceeding the World Health Organization’s (WHO) safety guidelines. Individuals with respiratory conditions have been advised to take preventive measures.

In Punjab, significant smog and fog conditions are expected in cities including Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Rahim Yar Khan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions such as Peshawar, Mardan, and Kohat, and parts of Sindh like Sukkur and Kashmore are also forecasted to experience similar conditions. Balochistan’s hilly areas are likely to face dry and cold weather during the mornings and nights.

The NDMA is closely monitoring air quality and coordinating with authorities to manage the worsening smog situation caused by seasonal weather patterns and high pollution levels.

