Vinicius Junior Hat-trick leads Real Madrid to Convincing 4-0 Victory against European Rivals Osasuna

Real Madrid bounced back from consecutive losses to Barcelona and AC Milan with a decisive 4-0 victory over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side delivered an emphatic performance to get back to winning ways, showcasing both resilience and attacking flair.

The first half saw some mixed fortunes for Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 34th minute, but injuries to Rodrygo Goes and Éder Militao cast a shadow over the early proceedings. Militao’s injury is especially concerning, as initial reports suggest he may have ruptured his ACL for a second consecutive season. Young defender Raúl Asencio stepped in for Militao and soon made an impact with a superb assist, setting up Jude Bellingham’s first goal of the season just before halftime.

In the second half, Vinicius continued his outstanding form, completing his second hat-trick of the season with two quick goals inside ten minutes. He skillfully controlled a pass from Andriy Lunin to score his second and later connected with an assist from Brahim Diaz for his third.

With this win, Real Madrid narrowed the gap to league leaders Barcelona to six points, though Barcelona can restore their nine-point advantage with a win over Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.